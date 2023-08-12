India continues fightback with easy win over West Indies in Florida. Cricket series decider Sunday

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — India has continued its fightback against West Indies by tying their five-match Twenty20 cricket series at 2-2 after a nine-wicket win in Florida. India comfortably reached 179-1 in 17 overs of the fourth T20 international after West Indies chose to bat first and scored a respectable 178-8. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 84 not out in 51 balls and fellow opener Shubman Gill added 77 in 47 deliveries to make the series-leveling win almost inevitable for India after an opening stand of 165. They hit a total of 14 fours and eight sixes between them. The teams meet again at Central Broward Stadium in the series decider on Sunday.

