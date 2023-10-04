India captain Sharma looks forward to ‘jam packed’ venues when Cricket World Cup starts

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The 10 team captains at the Cricket World Cup have taken part in a photo shoot at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the eve of the tournament, with India’s Rohit Sharma looking forward to seeing the massive venue “jam packed” with home fans. The tournament kicks off on Thursday with England playing New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. While 10 venues across India will host games, this year’s final will also be played at the 134,000-seater in Ahmedabad on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.