India-Canada match abandoned in T20 World Cup owing to wet outfield

LAUDERHILL, Florida (AP) — The India-Canada game in the Twenty20 World Cup has been abandoned in Florida without a ball bowled. The outfield in Broward County Stadium was too wet for play and the match was called off only an hour after its scheduled morning start. While there was light rain on Saturday morning, the outfield was damp from Friday showers which led to a second straight abandoned game at the venue. The United States-Ireland game on Friday never started. Pakistan and Ireland are scheduled to play at the ground on Sunday. Unbeaten India had already qualified for the Super Eight as the Group A winner. Canada finished group play with only a precious win over Ireland.

