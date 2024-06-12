India beats United States at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, West Indies hold off New Zealand

By The Associated Press
Players of team India stand for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — There was no upset this time for the United States as the home team was easily beaten by cricket heavyweight India at the Twenty20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century powered India to a seven-wicket win over the U.S., which had shocked Pakistan last week. With the win, India advanced to the Super 8 round. The U.S. beat Canada in its first game and had a six-day rest since its victory over 2022 runner-up Pakistan. The tournament co-hosts had a win later Wednesday when the West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs.

