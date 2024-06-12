India beats United States at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, West Indies hold off New Zealand

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — There was no upset this time for the United States as the home team was easily beaten by cricket heavyweight India at the Twenty20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century powered India to a seven-wicket win over the U.S., which had shocked Pakistan last week. With the win, India advanced to the Super 8 round. The U.S. beat Canada in its first game and had a six-day rest since its victory over 2022 runner-up Pakistan. The tournament co-hosts had a win later Wednesday when the West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs.

