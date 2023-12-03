India beats Australia by 6 runs in fifth Twenty20 cricket match to win the series 4-1

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Pacers Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh shared five wickets as India beat Australia by six runs in their fifth Twenty20 cricket international to win the series 4-1. Kumar took 3-32 in four overs while Singh (2-40) overturned an expensive spell with a fine last over as India restricted Australia to 154-8 in reply to 160-8. Shreyas Iyer hit 53 runs off 37 balls for India. India already had an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after it won the fourth game in Raipur by 20 runs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.