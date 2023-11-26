India beats Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in Twenty20 cricket series

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 3-32 to bowl India to a 44-run victory over Australia in their second Twenty20 cricket international and give the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The top-three batters scored half-centuries at Thiruvananthapuram to propel India to 235-4, its highest score in T20s against Australia. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led the way with 53 off 25 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan scored 58 and 52, respectively. In reply, Australia finished on 191-9 in 20 overs. The third T20 game is on Tuesday at Guwahati.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.