India beats Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, Cummins takes a hat-trick as Australia defeats Bangladesh

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for just seven runs as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super Eight match at the Twenty20 World Cup. Bumrah’s four-over spell was aided by Arshdeep Singh who finished with 3-36 on Thursday. Afghanistan was bowled out for 134 runs. Suryakumar Yadav scored 53 off 28 balls — his fifth T20 World Cup half-century — as India reached 181-8 in 20 overs. Later, Pat Cummins took the first hat-trick of the tournament as Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.