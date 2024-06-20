India beats Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, Australia wins toss against Bangladesh and bowls

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for just seven runs as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super Eight match at the Twenty20 World Cup. Bumrah’s four-over spell was aided by Arshdeep Singh who finished with 3-36 on Thursday. Afghanistan was bowled out for 134 runs. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored 53 off 28 balls — his fifth T20 World Cup half-century — as India reached 181-8 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Later Australia won the toss against Bangladesh at North Sound, Antigua and bowled first.

