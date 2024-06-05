India, Australia open with dominant wins at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. Uganda also gets its 1st

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — Jasprit Bumrah and India’s pace attack did most of the damage before Rohit Sharma scored a 37-ball half-century to steer the team to an eight-wicket win over Ireland at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. Sharma plundered four boundaries and three sixes before retiring hurt for 52. Rishabh Pant added 36 not out as India reached 97 for 2 in 12.2 overs after routing Ireland for 96. Marcus Stoinis scored a half century and took three wickets as 2021 champion Australia opened with a 39-run win against Oman. Uganda secured its first win at the T20 World Cup with a three-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.

