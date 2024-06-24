India, Afghanistan into cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup semifinals after a dramatic Super Eight finale

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Afghanistan edged Bangladesh to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals for the first time and followed India into the last four following a combination of results that eliminated 2021 champion Australia. Captain Rohit Sharma bludgeoned 92 off 41 balls against Australia to lead India to a 24-run win in St. Lucia. Sharma posted the tournament’s fastest half-century — off 19 deliveries — as India posted 205-5. Travis Head kept the chase alive with a blistering 76 off 43 balls but Australia was held to 181-7 in reply. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs in a rain-interrupted thriller at Arnos Vale.

