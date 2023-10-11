Independent panel downgrades Kansas basketball violations, levies no additional penalties

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An independent panel has downgraded five Level I violations lodged by the NCAA against Kansas and basketball coach Bill Self. That effectively ends a years-long saga that began with a 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. The case against the Jayhawks hinged on whether representatives of the apparel company Adidas were considered boosters when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits. The school never disputed that the payments were made, only that it had any knowledge of the inducements. Self served a school-imposed four-game suspension last season. He faces no additional penalties.

