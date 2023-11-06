Inconsistent Bills have already surpassed last season’s loss total

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday night’s prime-time matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals holding the final playoff spot in the AFC. But another inconsistent offensive performance in a 24-18 loss dropped the Bills out of the playoff position. The Bills (5-4) also missed a chance to tie the Dolphins for first place in the AFC East. Buffalo has already equaled its loss total from last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.