Incarnate Word turns fourth-down stops into 4 touchdowns in 38-14 win over Northern Arizona

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw two touchdown passes, Dekalon Taylor ran for 184 yards with two touchdowns and Incarnate Word stopped Northern Arizona on downs five times to roll to a 38-14 win. The Cardinals turned four of the five fourth-down stops into touchdowns. The first was Calzada 13-yard TD pass to Mason Pierce to tie the game at 7. The second was Taylor’s 35-yard run to tie it at 14. In the second half Taylor went 97 yards and Calzada threw another TD pass. The Lumberjacks had 431 yards, 19 more than Incarnate Word. Darvon Hubbard scored on a 47-yard run up the middle, a possession made possible when the Cardinals were stopped on downs at midfield. Pennington threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Tay Lanier for a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

