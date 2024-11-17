Incarnate Word tops Stephen F. Austin 27-20 to wrap up another Southland championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Roy Alexander scored twice, Zach Calzada threw for a touchdown, and Incarnate Word clinched the Southland Conference championship, defeating Stephen F. Austin 27-20. The FCS No. 6 Cardinals lead SE Louisiana by one game with one to play but have clinched their fourth Southland championship in the past seven years, thanks to a 34-31 victory over the Lions three weeks ago. UIW held Stephen F. Austin to four field goals over the first 53 minutes. The Cardinals built a 27-12 lead on the strength of Dekalon Taylor’s 7-yard touchdown run, a 13-yard run from Alexander and Calzada’s 5-yard pass to Alexander. Brack Peacock booted two field goals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.