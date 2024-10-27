Incarnate Word tops SE Louisiana 34-31 to seize top spot in Southland Conference

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns and Incarnate Word never trailed in its 34-31 win over Southeast Louisiana. Eli Sawyer threw a 10-yard touchdown to Jaylon Domingeaux with 4:58 left to get Southeast Louisiana within 34-31 with 4:58 remaining. After forcing the Cardinals to a three-and-out, Chris Pierce intercepted Sawyer on the Lions’ thir play of the drive. Incarnate Word gained just 24 yards in five plays and were again forced to punt. Sawyer led Southeast Louisiana from its own 20 to the UIW 41 and with five seconds left brought kicker Riley Callaghan on to attempt a 58-yard field goal which he missed.

