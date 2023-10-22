Incarnate Word scores 3 TDS in 4th quarter, shuts out McNeese in 2nd half for 28-24 win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Richard Torres accounted for three touchdowns as Incarnate Word shut out McNeese in the second half and beat the winless-Cowboys 28-24. Trailing 24-7 at halftime, Torres threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Porter late in the third quarter and ran for a 2-yard TD early in the fourth. Torres and Porter connected again to cap the scoring with 5:09 remaining. Timothy Carter and Isaiah Robinson each had more than 100 yards rushing for Incarnate Word (6-1, 3-0 Southland Conference), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll. Ryan Roberts threw two touchdown passes to Jon McCall for McNeese (0-7, 0-3).

