Iñaki Williams gives Ghana winning start to World Cup qualifying. Zambia and Libya also win

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Iñaki Williams has given Ghana a winning start to World Cup qualifying by scoring deep into injury time to secure a 1-0 victory over Madagascar. Williams finally broke the deadlock with a powerful header after the Spain-born Athletic Bilbao forward had an earlier goal disallowed for offside. Leicester forward Patson Daka scored twice as Zambia defeated Republic of Congo 4-2 at home. Lameck Banda and Fashion Sakala got the other goals for the host in Ndola. Silvère Ganvoula M’Boussy and Mons Bassouamina scored for the Congolese.

