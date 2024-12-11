Inaki Williams’ 2 goals lead Bilbao to 2-0 win over Fenerbahce in Europa League

ISTANBUL (AP) — Inaki Williams scored twice to help Athletic Bilbao stay unbeaten in the Europa League with a 2-0 away win at 10-man Fenerbahce. Williams put the visitors ahead early with an easy tap-in after Gorka Guruzeta’s assist and added his second at the end of the first half when his angled shot from the right hit the crossbar and bounced into the net. Fenerbahce were reduced to 10 men after defender Mert Müldür received his second yellow card in the 69th. All the 17 remaining Europa League games are scheduled for Thursday.

