In wild week for Spain soccer World Cup winners Carmona, Bonmatí and coach Vilda up for UEFA awards

GENEVA (AP) — World Cup winners Olga Carmona and Aitana Bonmatí have been nominated for the UEFA best player award in a wild week for Spanish women’s soccer. Their coach Jorge Vilda is shortlisted for the women’s coaching prize. Carmona scored Spain’s title-winning goal against England on Sunday unaware her father died before the game. Bonmatí was FIFA’s player of the tournament. Last year she joined a 15-player rebellion against Vilda. UEFA announced shortlists just as a vice president, Luis Rubiales, was refusing to resign as Spanish soccer federation president. FIFA has opened a disciplinary case into Rubiales’ conduct after he kissed star player Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the World Cup final’s on-field medal and trophy presentation.

