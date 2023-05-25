In transfer recruiting, NFL-style personnel departments try to get out in front of the portal

Scouting and recruiting players in the NCAA transfer portal has become a vital part of building a college football program. And the process moves fast. To sift through a mountain of names, NFL-style personnel departments are using data and statistics from online analytics companies to more efficiently identify players who can help their teams. Information and services from companies such as SportSource Analytics, Tracking Football and The UCReport have become essential in college football’s new age of free agency.

