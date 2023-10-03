In Toronto, NBA’s lone international team hopes global agenda brings big gains

TORONTO (AP) — There’s always been a little bit of international flair in the only NBA city beyond the borders of the United States. This offseason, the Toronto Raptors added two new elements to their global game plan. First, the Raptors made Darko Rajakovic the second Serbian head coach in league history. Next, Toronto signed free-agent Dennis Schroder shortly before the German guard led his nation on an undefeated World Cup run, beating Serbia in the gold-medal game and taking home tournament MVP honors. To Raptors president Masai Ujiri, the summer’s events are simply the latest examples of an undeniable basketball truth. “The game is going global,” Ujiri said as the Raptors opened training camp.

