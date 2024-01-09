In the 1950s, it was Adolph Rupp and Kentucky that ruled college basketball

Adolph Rupp and Kentucky ruled college basketball in the 1950s, despite a point-shaving scandal that forced the Wildcats to skip an entire season. No school was ranked more highly and often than the Wildcats in a compilation of AP Top 25 polls from the decade. North Carolina State was next on the list of programs, according to points that were awarded based on how they fared on each voter’s ballots during those years. Illinois, Kansas State and Bradley rounded out the top five.

