In Saudi Arabia’s stellar soccer year, federation boss sees 2034 World Cup fueling more rapid change

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in soccer were made stunning and clear in 2023. Its upcoming 11-year journey toward hosting the men’s World Cup promises much more of the same. In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Saudi soccer federation president Yasser Al Misehal says sport and society in the oil-rich kingdom are going through transformational changes ahead of staging soccer’s biggest event in 2034. Al Misehal says “We are trying to do everything for our people, for our economy.” Saudi Arabia also wants, he says, “to host as many people from all different places in the world.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.