In new role, former catcher Buster Posey plans to bring Giants back to respectability, winning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Long the face of a franchise for San Francisco with three World Series titles to his name, Buster Posey will now be calling the shots on what the Giants are going to look like going forward. The 37-year-old retired catcher was introduced as President of Baseball Operations following the dismissal of Farhan Zaidi. Posey’s first order of business will be hiring a general manager, as Pete Putila won’t return in that role. Posey also noted his admiration for manager Bob Melvin but that his contract status beyond the 2025 season isn’t an immediate top priority.

