In memory of Arthur: 76ers’ star Joel Embiid honors late brother at Philly block party

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won Olympic gold. He signed a $193 million contract extension with Philadelphia. Embiid spoke at the UN General Assembly about African innovation. Already parents to a son, Embiid and his wife are expecting a daughter. His lobbying efforts for the Sixers to sign All-Star free-agent Paul George paid off with perhaps the most significant acquisition in Embiid’s 10 seasons with the franchise. For his final move before training camp opens next week, Embiid celebrated a watershed more personal in nature. The seven-time All-Star hosted the “In Memory of Arthur” block party to honor the life of his late brother in a Friday night event for Philadelphia Youth Basketball.

