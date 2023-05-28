In likely Arsenal farewell, Xhaka scores 2 as Gunners rout Wolves 5-0 in season-ender

LONDON (AP) — If this was Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal farewell, he made it one to remember. In his 297th and probably last game for the club, Xhaka scored two goals for the first time as the Premier League runners-up finished the season with a 5-0 win over Wolverhampton. Xhaka headed in a cross from Gabriel Jesus in the 11th minute and doubled the lead three minutes later after the ball fell to him in the center of the box following a failed clearance. Arsenal had lost its previous two games to hand the league title to Manchester City but faced little resistance from a Wolves side with nothing to play for. Bukayo Saka, Jesus and Jakub Kiwior also scored for the Gunners.

