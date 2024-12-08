In his third straight MLS Cup final, goalkeeper John McCarthy delivers a title for LA Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Only one team ended up expressing interest in John McCarthy during the offseason last year. It ended up paying off for both. McCarthy helped deliver an MLS Cup title to the LA Galaxy on Saturday, making four saves in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. McCarthy was the MVP of the 2022 MLS Cup final, when he came in during extra time for LAFC after Maxime Crépeau broke his leg while committing a red-card foul on a breakaway attempt by Philadelphia’s Cory Burke. McCarthy stopped two penalty kicks to deliver LAFC its first championship. He was on the bench last year for LAFC when Columbus won to dash hopes of a repeat title.

