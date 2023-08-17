In high-stakes season for Greek soccer Panathinaikos sees path to Champions League with AEK Athens

GENEVA (AP) — Success in Greek soccer is often weighed down by off-the-field controversy. This time it’s the killing of a fan in Athens. Panathinaikos and AEK Athens have had stellar results in Champions League qualifying games. They’re on track to give Greece two teams in the group stage for the first time in 16 years. In nearby Piraeus on Wednesday Olympiakos hosted Manchester City’s win over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup. A pall was cast over it all after the AEK fan was killed last week in street clashes with Dinamo Zagreb ultras.

