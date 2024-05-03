In-form Söderberg leads by 3 shots at China Open on European tour

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Sebastian Söderberg looks ready to turn a pair of second-place finishes into a win on the European tour. The Swedish golfer has shot 7-under 65 in the second round of the China Open to claim a three-stroke lead on 16 under par overall. Paul Waring of England is alone in second place after a 65. Guido Migliozzo (67) is third at one shot further back. The No. 98-ranked Söderberg has been runner-up in the last two events: the Indian Open and the ISPS Handa Championship. They are part of his five top-10 finishes in his nine tournaments so far in the 2024 season.

