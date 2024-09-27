In-form Pulisic on target again as Milan overpowers Lecce 3-0 in Serie A

Christian Pulisic kept up his scoring form as AC Milan netted three goals in five minutes shortly before halftime in a 3-0 win over Lecce in the Italian league. Álvaro Morata put the home side ahead with a glancing header from Theo Hernandez’s free kick after 38 minutes. Hernandez then ran on to a pass from Rafael Leão and lashed the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle two minutes later before Pulisic made it 3-0 just before halftime. The victory takes Milan to 11 points and joint top of the league with Torino, although the Turin club has a game in hand against Lazio on Sunday.

