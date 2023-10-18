In Euro 2024 qualifying, Bellingham and Mbappé thrill on the field as war and terrorism impact games

GENEVA (AP) — Eight teams advanced to the 2024 European Championship in a week when qualifying games were disrupted by war in the Middle East and terrorism on the streets of Brussels. Belgium and Sweden did not complete their game Monday so as to ensure the safety of visiting fans. Israel could not play either of its scheduled games after the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 and conflict since. On the field, England and France were the standout teams with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé the most thrilling talents in Europe. Both teams sealed their places in the Euro 2024 finals tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.