In-demand coach Alonso says speculation over his future won’t distract Leverkusen

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has denied the speculation over his future is a distraction for the German league-leading team after Bayern Munich announced coach Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season. Alonso is considered one of the most in-demand coaches in European soccer for upcoming vacancies at Bayern and Liverpool by leading Leverkusen to an eight-point lead over Bayern in the Bundesliga. Alonso was a player for Bayern and Liverpool before his move into coaching. Leverkusen’s title challenge continues on Friday at home to Mainz.

