In Champions League qualifying, Galatasaray faces Young Boys in playoffs to reach new 36-team format

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Turkish champion Galatasaray has been drawn against Young Boys in a playoff round to advance to the new Champions League format. Neither team started the season well. Galatasaray lost 5-0 Saturday in the domestic Super Cup against Istanbul city rival Besiktas. Young Boys is winless in four games to open defense of its Swiss league title. The winner advances to the new 36-team Champions League where teams will each play eight games and be ranked in a single standings. Fenerbahce coached by Jose Mourinho must first beat Lille to earn a playoff against Slavia Prague or Union Saint-Gilloise.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.