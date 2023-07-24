In Champions League qualifying, 1993 champion Marseille paired with Dnipro-1 or Panathinaikos

By The Associated Press
KI Klaksvik's players celebrate their 3-0 victory after the soccer Champions League qualifying first round second leg match between Ferencvaros and KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tibor Illyes]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Marseille was the first winner of the rebranded Champions League in 1993 and was in the draw for the third qualifying round of the current edition. Marseille was paired with either Ukrainian club Dnipro-1 or Greek team Panathinaikos. They will meet in the second qualifying round this week. Marseille finished third in the French league last season and needs to advance through two rounds to get to the 32-team group stage. A second former champion was in the draw. 1988 European Cup champion PSV Eindhoven is at home first on Aug. 8 or 9 against Austrian club Sturm Graz.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.