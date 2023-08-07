In Champions League playoffs draw Faeroe Islands club KI sees unlikely path to face soccer’s elite

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The unlikely path of KI Klaksvík from the Faeroe Islands toward the Champions League group stage would go through Galatasaray or Olimpija Ljubljana in the playoff round. It was drawn Monday ahead of games starting Tuesday in the third qualifying round. KI already eliminated Hungary’s Ferencváros and Hacken of Sweden to ensure it will play in one of the three men’s club competition group stages that start next month. That’s a first for a Faroese club. KI returns to action Tuesday hosting Norwegian champion Molde in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.