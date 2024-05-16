In boost to Olympic ambitions, Istanbul moves closer to hosting 2027 European Games.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The European Olympic Committees’ chief and Turkish officials have inked an initial agreement for Istanbul to host the 2027 European Games. Turkish officials hope that with the memorandum of understanding signed in Rome in Thursday, the city will increase its chances of staging the 2036 Olympics. Istanbul has bid to host the Olympics several times and came second to Tokyo in the bid contest for the 2020 Olympics. City officials said last year they want to target the 2036 Summer Games. Turkey will also co-host soccer’s 2032 European Championship with Italy.

