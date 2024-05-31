In bitter fight for future of Olympic boxing, India sides with the IOC over isolated IBA

GENEVA (AP) — In a fight for the loyalty of national boxing federations, India has joined the IOC’s side in its ongoing dispute with the sport’s global governing body. India’s boxing body says it has split from the International Boxing Association and joined rival body World Boxing instead. The International Olympic Committee has cut ties with the IBA but the years-long dispute between them was ramped up this week when the IBA promised to hand out $3.1 million in prize money to fighters and their teams at the Paris Games this summer, even though it is not involved in organizing the tournament. The IOC has said countries who stay loyal to the IBA will see their boxers barred from the L.A. Olympics in 2028.

