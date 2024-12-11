In an NFL season filled with close games, no one wins more than the Chiefs

In an NFL season on pace for a record number of close games, no team has been better at pulling them out late than the two-time defending champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tied a league record last week by winning their 10th game this season by seven points or fewer when Matthew Wright doinked in a 31-yard field goal on the final play for a 19-17 victory over the Chargers. The 114 games decided by seven points or fewer in the NFL this season are the most ever through 14 weeks.

