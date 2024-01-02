In an era when home court means less and less, the Boston Celtics are 16-0 at TD Garden

The Boston Celtics are 16-0 at TD Garden. With its corporate name and modern feel, that arena doesn’t have the mystique of the old Boston Garden. But it does house a fine basketball team that is trying to leave its own mark on Celtics history. In 1985-86, the Celtics set a record by going 40-1 at home. Then they went 10-0 at home in the playoffs en route to the championship. Nowadays, nobody feels that unbeatable at home. So a run like Boston’s is noteworthy but not something the team can take for granted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.