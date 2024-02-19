In an Atlanta suburb, youth tackle football is a way of life

By SAPNA BANSIL and JACK ROTHENBERG / Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism The Associated Press
These photos, courtesy of the Williams and Webb families, show seven-year-olds Christopher Williams, left, of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Micáias Webb, right, of Buford, Ga., showing off their championship rings after the Buford Webb youth football team won the Gwinnett Football League championship Nov. 11, 2023, in Gwinnett County, Ga. Buford, Georgia excels at producing football talent. Concerns about the potential for brain disease related to repeated blows to the head have turned off some parents. But passion for the sport is undiminished in this Atlanta suburb. (Photos courtesy of Williams and Webb Families)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Buford, Georgia, excels at producing football talent. Last season, 23 football players from the town of 16,800 dotted the rosters of the five most prominent college conferences. That’s more players than were produced by 12 states and Washington, D.C. Participation in tackle football leagues is declining nationwide. Concerns about the potential for brain disease related to repeated blows to the head have turned off some parents. But passion for the sport is undiminished in this Atlanta suburb. As the president of the local league says, “This is a 365-day-a-year football community. It never stops.”

