In an Atlanta suburb, youth tackle football is a way of life

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Buford, Georgia, excels at producing football talent. Last season, 23 football players from the town of 16,800 dotted the rosters of the five most prominent college conferences. That’s more players than were produced by 12 states and Washington, D.C. Participation in tackle football leagues is declining nationwide. Concerns about the potential for brain disease related to repeated blows to the head have turned off some parents. But passion for the sport is undiminished in this Atlanta suburb. As the president of the local league says, “This is a 365-day-a-year football community. It never stops.”

