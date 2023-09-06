In ACC offensive coordinator shuffle, new coaches debuted to mixed results

BOSTON (AP) — An overhaul on Atlantic Coast Conference coaching staffs this offseason has left some teams struggling to adapt to to new systems. There are eight new offensive coordinators in the ACC this season — more than half of the league. Some ACC teams made changes to shore up offenses that were slipping; others had to replace coaches who left for better jobs. Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after just one full season as the offensive play-caller and hired Garrett Riley away from Texas Christian, where he helped the Horned Frogs reach the national championship game. Coach Dabo Swinney didn’t get the improvement he hoped for in a 28-7 loss to Duke that dropped the Tigers from No. 9 to No. 25 in The Associated Press Top 25.

