In a transfer-happy era, the surest way to the ACC title game is to stick with homegrown QBs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The ACC offers a bit of a throwback in the middle of the transfer-portal era. Since the league adopted a championship game in 2005, no school starting a transfer quarterback has won an ACC title. Coaches across the ACC say their preference is to develop quarterbacks they recruit but add that have to keep their options open. Pitt and North Carolina State dipped into the portal to add veteran quarterbacks only to have the moves backfire. North Carolina and Duke, however, are in the mix for a spot in the championship game behind quarterbacks Drake Maye and Riley Leonard.

