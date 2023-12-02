In 1st start, Oregon native Shelstad hits winning 3 in OT for Ducks in 86-83 win over Michigan

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Jackson Shelstad, an Oregon high school product making his first start and home-court debut, hit a deep 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Ducks an 86-83 win over Michigan on Saturday. Shelstad was mobbed by teammates after his bucket blunted a career-best 33 points by Wolverines sophomore Dug McDaniel, whose half-court heave hit the back of the rim at the buzzer. Shelstad, a two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in high school at West Linn, was starting in place of injured Jesse Zarzuela. He finished with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Brennan Rigsby led the Ducks with 19 points. McDaniel shot 12 of 21, making a career-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts for Michigan.

