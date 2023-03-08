IMSA issues heavy penalties on Shank’s winning Rolex 24 team

Meyer Shank Racing has fired the technical director for its sports car team after IMSA ruled the team manipulated tire pressure data while winning the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona. IMSA said Wednesday that Honda Performance Development self-reported the manipulation after the results of the January race were official. IMSA said it conducted a thorough review that included comparing data from all the cars in the top GTP class. The No. 60 ARX-06 was driven by Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves. It was the second consecutive Rolex 24 victory for MSR and the team keeps the win, its Rolex watches and the trophy. But IMSA levied six substantial penalties against the team.

