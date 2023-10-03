IMSA champion Meyer Shank Racing to pause sports car program in 2024 and focus on IndyCar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Meyer Shank Racing, the reigning IMSA sports car championship team, will pause the program in 2024 and focus only on its IndyCar organization. The Shank organization is the two-time defending winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona but was caught cheating after this year’s win. Acura turned the team in to IMSA and it set in motion the end of Shank’s partnership with Acura. Shank was unable to find another manufacturer in time to commit to the 2024 season so will instead focus on its two-car IndyCar program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.