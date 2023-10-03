IMSA champion Meyer Shank Racing to pause sports car program in 2024 and focus on IndyCar

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE -Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Acura leads the field to start the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Meyer Shank Racing, the reigning IMSA sports car championship team with back-to-back Rolex 24 at Daytona victories, will pause the program in 2024 and focus only on its IndyCar organization. The departure from sports car racing comes after a cheating scandal at Daytona in January, which Shank won in the new Acura ARX-06 hybrid GTP. But Acura later alerted IMSA that the team was found to have illegally lowered its tire pressures. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Meyer Shank Racing, the reigning IMSA sports car championship team, will pause the program in 2024 and focus only on its IndyCar organization. The Shank organization is the two-time defending winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona but was caught cheating after this year’s win. Acura turned the team in to IMSA and it set in motion the end of Shank’s partnership with Acura. Shank was unable to find another manufacturer in time to commit to the 2024 season so will instead focus on its two-car IndyCar program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.