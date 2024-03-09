Improving Lyon wins 2-0 at Lorient without top scorer Lacazette. Brest visits Lens

PARIS (AP) — Improving Lyon dominated even without top scorer Alexandre Lacazette and won 2-0 at Lorient for a fifth win in the last six French league games. Lacazette has 12 league goals this season but the skillful former Arsenal forward is nursing a minor thigh injury. Argentina’s World Cup-winning left back Nicolás Tagliafico scored a diving header in the 52nd minute. Goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo was beaten again in the 65th by forward Mama Baldé’s fine goal as Lyon moved up one place to 10th. Brest looks to strengthen its grip on second spot when it visits sixth-place Lens later Saturday.

