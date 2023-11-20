Improving Jannik Sinner has his sights set on serving up more success next season

MILAN (AP) — Jannik Sinner will be looking to serve up the perfect dish next season. Sinner has compared his improvement this year to cooking pasta with tomato sauce. The 22-year-old Italian says “you add ingredients to always improve more” but adds “my dish is also not perfect yet.” Sinner lacked the perfect ingredients to beat Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals on Sunday and cap an impressive season that has seen him rise from No. 15 at the end of last year to No. 4. But the top-ranked Djokovic feels it is only a matter of time before Sinner is winning Grand Slams.

