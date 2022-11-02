Improving Irish ground game faces test against No. 5 Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame has turned its season around by leaning on the ground game. Now the Fighting Irish are about to find out if they can keep grinding it out against one of the nation’s top run defenses. After losing two early games and starting quarterback Tyler Buchner to a season-ending shoulder injury, Notre Dame rebounded behind a strong running game that will face its biggest test Saturday against No. 5 Clemson, seventh nationally against the run, allowing 87.9 yards a game.

