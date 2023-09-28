Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the Spanish league with 2-0 win at Osasuna

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has kept the momentum going from its win against rival Real Madrid by beating Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league. Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored a goal in each half for Atletico, which is in fifth place. Atletico beat rival Madrid 3-1 at home on Sunday. Atletico has a game in hand after its match against Sevilla earlier this month was postponed because of storms in Madrid. The result extended Osasuna’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions.

