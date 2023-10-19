Improved Raiders defense still has to prove itself against better offenses

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t face many explosive offenses. How much credit should be given to what suddenly has become a shut-down defense is debatable. Las Vegas’ defense is at least getting the job done. That wasn’t the case last season when it was among the NFL’s worst. The Raiders are 11th in allowing 315.3 yards per game. That’s a massive leap from last season when they were 27th at allowing a 365.6 average. Their scoring defense is 19th with a 21.8 average. That’s up from 26th in 2022 at 24.6.

